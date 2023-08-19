On Saturday, Christopher Morel (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: MARQ

Morel has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while batting .253.

Morel has had a hit in 48 of 78 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits 17 times (21.8%).

He has homered in 24.4% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this season (46.2%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (19.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 51.3% of his games this year (40 of 78), with two or more runs eight times (10.3%).

Home Away 40 GP 38 .257 AVG .248 .306 OBP .338 .500 SLG .511 16 XBH 17 9 HR 10 36 RBI 23 55/11 K/BB 50/17 3 SB 1

