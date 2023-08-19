Christopher Morel vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christopher Morel (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while batting .253.
- Morel has had a hit in 48 of 78 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits 17 times (21.8%).
- He has homered in 24.4% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this season (46.2%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (19.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 51.3% of his games this year (40 of 78), with two or more runs eight times (10.3%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.248
|.306
|OBP
|.338
|.500
|SLG
|.511
|16
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|23
|55/11
|K/BB
|50/17
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.14).
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (8-8 with a 4.91 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.319 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
