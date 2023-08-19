Akil Baddoo vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Akil Baddoo (.457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks while hitting .224.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 38 of 78 games this season (48.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 78), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.8% of his games this season, Baddoo has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 27 games this season (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.214
|AVG
|.235
|.264
|OBP
|.360
|.333
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|18
|33/8
|K/BB
|32/23
|2
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, one per game).
- Bibee (9-2) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.90 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 2.90 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
