Zack Short -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .231 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Short has picked up a hit in 30 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in five games this year (7.0%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Short has had an RBI in 15 games this season (21.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (16.9%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 28 .255 AVG .194 .306 OBP .299 .402 SLG .313 7 XBH 6 4 HR 1 19 RBI 9 27/8 K/BB 19/10 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings