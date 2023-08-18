Zach McKinstry vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .286 with three doubles and three RBI in his past 10 games, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Gavin Williams) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .237.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 111 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.5% of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- McKinstry has driven home a run in 20 games this season (18.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 41 games this year (36.9%), including three multi-run games (2.7%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.251
|AVG
|.223
|.321
|OBP
|.286
|.386
|SLG
|.330
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|38/17
|K/BB
|45/15
|6
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.80 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.80, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.
