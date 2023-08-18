The Colorado Rockies (46-75) host the Chicago White Sox (48-73) to start a three-game series at Coors Field, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET on Friday. The Rockies are coming off a series defeat to the Diamondbacks, and the White Sox a series split with the Cubs.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Peter Lambert (2-4) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (5-10) will get the nod for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lambert - COL (2-4, 5.46 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-10, 4.58 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (5-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.

Kopech is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.

Kopech has 14 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert (2-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, a 2.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.433 in 20 games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Lambert has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 3 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

