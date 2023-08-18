Oddsmakers have set player props for Ryan McMahon and others when the Colorado Rockies host the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 105 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 30 walks and 62 RBI.

He's slashed .251/.315/.425 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 13 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Brewers Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 25 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 53 walks and 62 RBI (108 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .252/.334/.464 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has collected 97 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .241/.320/.370 so far this season.

Profar takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

