Friday's game that pits the Colorado Rockies (46-75) versus the Chicago White Sox (48-73) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rockies. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on August 18.

The Rockies will give the ball to Peter Lambert (2-4, 5.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.58 ERA).

White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

White Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The previous 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have been victorious in 28, or 34.1%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 24-46 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (498 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

White Sox Schedule