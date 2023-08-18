Trayce Thompson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Friday, Trayce Thompson and the Chicago White Sox square off against the Colorado Rockies and Peter Lambert, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 12 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-1.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .159 with five home runs and 18 walks.
- This season, Thompson has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 42 games (23.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.1%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Thompson has had an RBI in five games this season (11.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 42 games (26.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|18
|.167
|AVG
|.167
|.375
|OBP
|.362
|.167
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|5
|3/2
|K/BB
|20/10
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.52 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lambert (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
