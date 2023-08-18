Friday, Trayce Thompson and the Chicago White Sox square off against the Colorado Rockies and Peter Lambert, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 12 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-1.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .159 with five home runs and 18 walks.

This season, Thompson has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 42 games (23.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.1%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Thompson has had an RBI in five games this season (11.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 42 games (26.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 18 .167 AVG .167 .375 OBP .362 .167 SLG .333 0 XBH 2 0 HR 2 0 RBI 5 3/2 K/BB 20/10 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings