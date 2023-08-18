Tarik Skubal will look to shut down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians when they play his Detroit Tigers on Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 119 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 477 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.276 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Skubal (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

None of Skubal's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Skubal has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Gavin Williams 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Xzavion Curry 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians - Away Alex Faedo Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs - Home Tarik Skubal -

