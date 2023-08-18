How to Watch the Tigers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Tarik Skubal will look to shut down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians when they play his Detroit Tigers on Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 119 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 477 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.276 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Skubal (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- None of Skubal's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Skubal has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Sale
|8/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Brayan Bello
|8/13/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kutter Crawford
|8/15/2023
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Bailey Ober
|8/16/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Gavin Williams
|8/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Xzavion Curry
|8/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Tanner Bibee
|8/20/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Logan Allen
|8/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Javier Assad
|8/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|-
