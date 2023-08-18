Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and four RBI) against the Twins.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .309 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

In 76.2% of his games this season (64 of 84), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (32.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (31.0%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .344 AVG .274 .393 OBP .344 .525 SLG .457 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 14 RBI 19 50/13 K/BB 47/17 3 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings