On Friday, Nico Hoerner (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.
  • In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hoerner has driven in a run in 35 games this year (31.5%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 52
.296 AVG .266
.363 OBP .319
.429 SLG .376
19 XBH 16
6 HR 3
35 RBI 24
33/20 K/BB 35/15
16 SB 12

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ragans (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.21 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
