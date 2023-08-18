Nick Maton -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has eight doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks while hitting .171.

Maton has had a hit in 35 of 90 games this season (38.9%), including multiple hits seven times (7.8%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has had an RBI in 20 games this season (22.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 28 of 90 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .143 AVG .197 .278 OBP .297 .218 SLG .378 5 XBH 11 2 HR 6 13 RBI 19 35/21 K/BB 37/17 0 SB 1

