Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 14 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks while batting .255.

Cabrera has had a hit in 44 of 71 games this year (62.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (16.9%).

In 71 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Cabrera has driven home a run in 16 games this year (22.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games.

He has scored a run in 15 of 71 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .281 AVG .231 .346 OBP .311 .368 SLG .316 8 XBH 8 1 HR 1 9 RBI 11 29/12 K/BB 21/13 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings