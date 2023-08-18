Miguel Cabrera vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 14 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks while batting .255.
- Cabrera has had a hit in 44 of 71 games this year (62.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (16.9%).
- In 71 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Cabrera has driven home a run in 16 games this year (22.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 15 of 71 games so far this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.281
|AVG
|.231
|.346
|OBP
|.311
|.368
|SLG
|.316
|8
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|11
|29/12
|K/BB
|21/13
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 122 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.80 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .215 to his opponents.
