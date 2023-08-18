Matt Vierling vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Matt Vierling (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .327.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.5% of his games this year (28 of 95), with two or more runs eight times (8.4%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|49
|.239
|AVG
|.301
|.309
|OBP
|.343
|.327
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|16
|27/15
|K/BB
|42/10
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 122 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.80 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .215 to opposing hitters.
