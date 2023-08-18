Luis Robert vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Luis Robert and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Colorado Rockies and Peter Lambert on August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Rockies Player Props
|White Sox vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Rockies Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Rockies
|White Sox vs Rockies Odds
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.567) and total hits (119) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Robert will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with two homers during his last outings.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 70.2% of his 114 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.3% of them.
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's homered in 30 of them (26.3%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has had an RBI in 44 games this season (38.6%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (57 of 114), with two or more runs 16 times (14.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Rockies
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Yasmani Grandal
- Click Here for Elvis Andrus
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Gavin Sheets
- Click Here for Trayce Thompson
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|59
|.270
|AVG
|.275
|.327
|OBP
|.328
|.602
|SLG
|.538
|33
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|16
|32
|RBI
|34
|53/12
|K/BB
|83/13
|4
|SB
|12
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.52 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.46 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .270 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.