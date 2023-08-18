Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .273 with 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 42 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 38th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this season (72 of 112), with at least two hits 29 times (25.9%).

He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (35 of 112), with two or more RBI 16 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (49 of 112), with two or more runs 14 times (12.5%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 5 .274 AVG .263 .363 OBP .300 .488 SLG .316 31 XBH 1 7 HR 0 27 RBI 0 47/23 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings