Emma Navarro begins the Tennis in the Land after her Western & Southern Open ended with a loss to Petra Martic in the round of 64. Navarro's first opponent is Jasmine Paolini (in the round of 32). Navarro's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica are +2500.

Navarro at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 18-26

August 18-26 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Navarro's Next Match

Navarro will begin play at the Tennis in the Land by meeting Paolini in the round of 32 on Monday, August 21 (at 10:00 AM ET).

Navarro Stats

Navarro last played on August 15, 2023, a 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat by No. 36-ranked Martic in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

In 12 tournaments over the past 12 months, Navarro is 14-12 and has yet to win a title.

In five hard-court tournaments over the past year, Navarro is 5-5 in matches.

Navarro, over the past year, has played 26 matches across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match.

In her 10 matches on hard courts over the past year, Navarro has played 22.8 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Navarro has been victorious in 37% of her return games and 64.6% of her service games.

Navarro has been victorious in 56.9% of her service games on hard courts and 36.7% of her return games over the past year.

