Elvis Andrus vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .230 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 82 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 82), and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.0% of his games this year, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (24.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|43
|.258
|AVG
|.205
|.321
|OBP
|.267
|.320
|SLG
|.315
|6
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|16
|25/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|4
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.52).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.46 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .270 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.