Eloy Jimenez, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while batting .274.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 72.6% of his 84 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (16.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has had an RBI in 34 games this season (40.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .299 AVG .247 .337 OBP .295 .443 SLG .455 12 XBH 16 6 HR 8 26 RBI 24 34/10 K/BB 37/11 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings