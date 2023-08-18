True auto racing fans know that there's no such thing as too many races. From the starting gun to the checkered flag, you want to see it all. Read the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the action airing on Fubo on Friday, August 18.

Watch even more auto racing action with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch ARCA Menards Series: Watkins Glen

Series: ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards Series Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with auto racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!