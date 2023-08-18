Andrew Benintendi vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 115 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 127th in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his games this season (81 of 108), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In 108 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 24.1% of his games this season (26 of 108), with more than one RBI five times (4.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|57
|.275
|AVG
|.268
|.343
|OBP
|.333
|.347
|SLG
|.359
|14
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|22
|37/20
|K/BB
|32/21
|6
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.52 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert (2-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.46 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
