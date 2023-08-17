Zack Short vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zack Short -- hitting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .231 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- In 42.3% of his games this season (30 of 71), Short has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in five games this year (7.0%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Short has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this year (15 of 71), with two or more RBI 10 times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 12 of 71 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|28
|.255
|AVG
|.194
|.306
|OBP
|.299
|.402
|SLG
|.313
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|9
|27/8
|K/BB
|19/10
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 122 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Curry (3-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.39 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across 30 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
