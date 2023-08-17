How to Watch the Tigers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17
Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians are ready for a matchup with Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 25th in MLB play with 119 home runs. They average one per game.
- Detroit has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.377).
- The Tigers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.235).
- Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (477 total runs).
- The Tigers rank 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .300.
- The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- Detroit's 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.276).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tarik Skubal (2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- So far this season, Skubal has not recorded a quality start.
- Skubal will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Sale
|8/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Brayan Bello
|8/13/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kutter Crawford
|8/15/2023
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Bailey Ober
|8/16/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Xzavion Curry
|8/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Gavin Williams
|8/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Tanner Bibee
|8/20/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Logan Allen
|8/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Javier Assad
|8/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|-
