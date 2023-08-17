Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians are ready for a matchup with Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB play with 119 home runs. They average one per game.

Detroit has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.377).

The Tigers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.235).

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (477 total runs).

The Tigers rank 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Detroit's 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal (2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.

In his last appearance on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

So far this season, Skubal has not recorded a quality start.

Skubal will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Gavin Williams 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians - Away Alex Faedo Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs - Home Tarik Skubal -

