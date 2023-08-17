Tigers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 17
Thursday's game at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) going head-to-head against the Detroit Tigers (54-66) at 7:15 PM (on August 17). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Guardians, who is slightly favored by our model.
The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (2-2) for the Tigers and Xzavion Curry (3-1) for the Guardians.
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Tigers as the favorite once.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.
- This season Detroit has won six of its 12 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit has scored 477 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Sale
|August 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Matt Manning vs Brayan Bello
|August 13
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kutter Crawford
|August 15
|@ Twins
|L 5-3
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 16
|@ Twins
|W 8-7
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Xzavion Curry
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matt Manning vs Gavin Williams
|August 19
|@ Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Tanner Bibee
|August 20
|@ Guardians
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Logan Allen
|August 21
|Cubs
|-
|Reese Olson vs Javier Assad
|August 22
|Cubs
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs TBA
