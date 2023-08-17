Spencer Torkelson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Spencer Torkelson (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 103 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .431, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (14.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.0% of his games this year, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (41.5%), including 10 multi-run games (8.5%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.212
|AVG
|.246
|.310
|OBP
|.308
|.363
|SLG
|.492
|19
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|15
|24
|RBI
|42
|62/28
|K/BB
|61/20
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Curry gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.39, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 30 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
