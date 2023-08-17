Riley Greene vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Riley Greene (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and four RBI) against the Twins.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .309 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- In 76.2% of his 84 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has driven home a run in 26 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 40 games this year (47.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.344
|AVG
|.274
|.393
|OBP
|.344
|.525
|SLG
|.457
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|19
|50/13
|K/BB
|47/17
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 3.39 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.