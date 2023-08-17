The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 14 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks while batting .255.

Cabrera has had a hit in 44 of 71 games this year (62.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (16.9%).

In 71 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (22.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (5.6%).

He has scored a run in 15 of 71 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .281 AVG .231 .346 OBP .311 .368 SLG .316 8 XBH 8 1 HR 1 9 RBI 11 29/12 K/BB 21/13 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings