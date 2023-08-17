Kerry Carpenter vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.459 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
- Carpenter is batting .412 with four homers during his last games and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.
- In 47 of 77 games this year (61.0%) Carpenter has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 77), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in 25 games this year (32.5%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.357
|AVG
|.215
|.403
|OBP
|.295
|.519
|SLG
|.523
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|12
|16
|RBI
|26
|27/9
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 30 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.