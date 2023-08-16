Yan Gomes -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 77 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.

In 63.0% of his games this year (51 of 81), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in eight games this year (9.9%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .267 AVG .267 .304 OBP .313 .422 SLG .437 11 XBH 13 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 29/7 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings