The Chicago White Sox will look to Elvis Andrus for continued offensive production when they take the field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, in the final game of a two-game series at Wrigley Field.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 130 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

The White Sox rank 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .385 this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The White Sox rank 25th in the league with 495 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

The White Sox strike out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.383 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (5-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has four quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Clevinger has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Home Mike Clevinger Ian Hamilton 8/11/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs - Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies - Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies - Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners - Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners - Home Mike Clevinger George Kirby

