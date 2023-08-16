Tim Anderson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs and Javier Assad, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 12 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-3.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .240 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 54 of 91 games this season (59.3%), including 25 multi-hit games (27.5%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 20 games this season (22.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.215
|AVG
|.260
|.254
|OBP
|.309
|.264
|SLG
|.304
|5
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|10
|39/7
|K/BB
|47/14
|2
|SB
|9
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.12, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.