Tigers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (63-58) and the Detroit Tigers (53-66) facing off at Target Field (on August 16) at 1:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Twins.
The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (3-7) for the Twins and Reese Olson (2-5) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-5.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Tigers have been victorious in 39, or 40.2%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 13 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (469 total).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 10
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 11
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Sale
|August 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Matt Manning vs Brayan Bello
|August 13
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kutter Crawford
|August 15
|@ Twins
|L 5-3
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 16
|@ Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Xzavion Curry
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matt Manning vs Gavin Williams
|August 19
|@ Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Tanner Bibee
|August 20
|@ Guardians
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Logan Allen
|August 21
|Cubs
|-
|Reese Olson vs Javier Assad
