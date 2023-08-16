Wednesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (63-58) and the Detroit Tigers (53-66) facing off at Target Field (on August 16) at 1:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Twins.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (3-7) for the Twins and Reese Olson (2-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have been victorious in 39, or 40.2%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 13 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (469 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule