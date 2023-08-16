Seiya Suzuki vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .255 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
- Suzuki will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last games.
- In 64.2% of his 95 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (9.5%).
- In 39 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|52
|.230
|AVG
|.276
|.316
|OBP
|.344
|.345
|SLG
|.464
|11
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|21
|45/19
|K/BB
|56/22
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 3.55 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
