The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (batting .308 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .303 with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Greene has reached base via a hit in 63 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 83), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has driven home a run in 25 games this season (30.1%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (47.0%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .344 AVG .263 .393 OBP .337 .525 SLG .419 17 XBH 14 5 HR 5 14 RBI 15 50/13 K/BB 46/17 3 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings