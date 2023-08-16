The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (batting .308 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene is batting .303 with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Greene has reached base via a hit in 63 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 83), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Greene has driven home a run in 25 games this season (30.1%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 39 times this season (47.0%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 43
.344 AVG .263
.393 OBP .337
.525 SLG .419
17 XBH 14
5 HR 5
14 RBI 15
50/13 K/BB 46/17
3 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put together a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.