MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, August 16
Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Wednesday, including Aaron Nola and the Phillies going up against Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays.
Keep reading to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the docket for August 16.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Pirates at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (6-12) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will counter with Tylor Megill (6-6) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|NYM: Megill
|24 (136.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (81.1 IP)
|4.42
|ERA
|5.64
|8.0
|K/9
|7.1
For a full report of the Oviedo vs Megill matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -125
- PIT Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Pirates at Mets
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (2-5) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will give the start to Kenta Maeda (3-7) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|DET: Olson
|MIN: Maeda
|13 (60.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (65.2 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|3.97
|8.6
|K/9
|10.4
For a full report of the Olson vs Maeda matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -200
- DET Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Tigers at Twins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Slade Cecconi (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will give the start to Austin Gomber (9-9) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|ARI: Cecconi
|COL: Gomber
|2 (6.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (125 IP)
|2.84
|ERA
|5.33
|4.3
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies
- ARI Odds to Win: -135
- COL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 12.5 runs
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-3) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will give the start to Ross Stripling (0-5) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|TB: Civale
|SF: Stripling
|15 (86.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (72.1 IP)
|2.61
|ERA
|5.10
|6.7
|K/9
|7.2
Live Stream Rays at Giants
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Noah Syndergaard (2-5) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will look to Andrew Abbott (7-3) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|CLE: Syndergaard
|CIN: Abbott
|15 (72.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (76.1 IP)
|6.35
|ERA
|2.95
|5.7
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -160
- CLE Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9.5 runs
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Guardians at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Justin Verlander (7-6) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will give the start to Jesus Luzardo (8-7) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|HOU: Verlander
|MIA: Luzardo
|18 (107.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (133.2 IP)
|3.19
|ERA
|3.91
|7.7
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Astros at Marlins
- HOU Odds to Win: -135
- MIA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Astros at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Matthew Liberatore (2-4) when the clubs face off Wednesday.
|OAK: Blackburn
|STL: Liberatore
|13 (65.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (45.2 IP)
|4.52
|ERA
|5.72
|9.0
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -190
- OAK Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Athletics at Cardinals
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (7-3) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to MacKenzie Gore (6-9) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|BOS: Paxton
|WSH: Gore
|15 (80.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (117 IP)
|3.36
|ERA
|4.62
|10.1
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Nationals
- BOS Odds to Win: -175
- WSH Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Red Sox at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Nola (9-8) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Gausman (9-6) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|PHI: Nola
|TOR: Gausman
|24 (148.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (139 IP)
|4.49
|ERA
|3.04
|9.3
|K/9
|11.8
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -150
- PHI Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Braves Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Randy Vasquez (2-1) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (11-10) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|NYY: Vasquez
|ATL: Morton
|4 (19 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (128.2 IP)
|1.89
|ERA
|3.71
|5.7
|K/9
|9.5
Live Stream Yankees at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (5-5) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will look to Javier Assad (2-2) when the clubs face off Wednesday.
|CHW: Clevinger
|CHC: Assad
|15 (78.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (60.2 IP)
|3.55
|ERA
|3.12
|7.3
|K/9
|6.7
Live Stream White Sox at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (2-9) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Jon Gray (8-5) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.
|LAA: Detmers
|TEX: Gray
|21 (107.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (120.2 IP)
|5.27
|ERA
|3.51
|11.0
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -190
- LAA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Angels at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (8-7) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Alec Marsh (0-6) when the teams play on Wednesday.
|SEA: Castillo
|KC: Marsh
|24 (143.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (33 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|6.27
|10.2
|K/9
|9.5
Live Stream Mariners at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (11-4) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will counter with Blake Snell (9-8) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|BAL: Kremer
|SD: Snell
|24 (132 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (130 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|2.70
|8.2
|K/9
|11.8
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -160
- BAL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Orioles at Padres
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (6-2) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Clayton Kershaw (10-4) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|MIL: Miley
|LAD: Kershaw
|15 (77.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (100.1 IP)
|2.90
|ERA
|2.51
|6.1
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -250
- MIL Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 8.5 runs
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Brewers at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
