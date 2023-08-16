The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .256 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 43 of 70 games this year (61.4%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (17.1%).
  • In 70 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • Cabrera has driven home a run in 16 games this year (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 35
.281 AVG .230
.346 OBP .313
.368 SLG .310
8 XBH 7
1 HR 1
9 RBI 11
29/12 K/BB 21/13
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
