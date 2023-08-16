Matt Vierling vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.326 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 92 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 58 of 94 games this year (61.7%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (25.5%).
- In 6.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this year (19.1%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (29.8%), including eight multi-run games (8.5%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.239
|AVG
|.298
|.309
|OBP
|.342
|.327
|SLG
|.442
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|27/15
|K/BB
|41/10
|3
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (3-7) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
