Gavin Sheets vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .218 with six doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 40 of 85 games this season (47.1%), including seven multi-hit games (8.2%).
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 85), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has driven in a run in 17 games this season (20.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 85 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.187
|AVG
|.248
|.264
|OBP
|.315
|.280
|SLG
|.425
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|26/12
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Cubs surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.12 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
