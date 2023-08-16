On Wednesday, Eric Haase (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .202 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • Haase has picked up a hit in 38 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (4.8%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Haase has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 19 games this season (22.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 44
.250 AVG .158
.282 OBP .209
.355 SLG .223
7 XBH 6
3 HR 1
19 RBI 7
38/6 K/BB 40/9
1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Maeda (3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
