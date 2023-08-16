The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .230 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.

Andrus has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has homered in 3.7% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (22.2%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (14.8%).

He has scored in 20 games this season (24.7%), including six multi-run games (7.4%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .258 AVG .204 .321 OBP .268 .320 SLG .317 6 XBH 11 1 HR 2 17 RBI 16 25/11 K/BB 26/10 4 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings