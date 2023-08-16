Dansby Swanson -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 48 walks while batting .255.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in 64 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Swanson has an RBI in 38 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 41.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .281 AVG .229 .348 OBP .328 .493 SLG .398 22 XBH 17 10 HR 8 35 RBI 25 51/20 K/BB 62/28 1 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings