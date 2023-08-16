The Chicago White Sox will look to Elvis Andrus for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, in the final game of a two-game series at Wrigley Field.

The favored Cubs have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +140. The total for the matchup has been listed at 11 runs.

Cubs vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -165 +140 11 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs are 32-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 6-6 (50%).

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.

The Cubs have played in 119 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-52-4).

The Cubs have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-29 29-29 25-28 36-30 41-40 20-18

