Cody Bellinger vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- batting .412 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 108 hits and an OBP of .377 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 66 of 88 games this season (75.0%), including 31 multi-hit games (35.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has an RBI in 39 of 88 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 58.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.329
|AVG
|.321
|.383
|OBP
|.371
|.566
|SLG
|.535
|23
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|26
|29/15
|K/BB
|28/14
|11
|SB
|6
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Clevinger (5-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.55, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
