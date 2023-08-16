Christopher Morel vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Christopher Morel (batting .091 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .253.
- In 61.8% of his 76 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (23.7%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 44.7% of his games this year, Morel has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 51.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.248
|.304
|OBP
|.338
|.493
|SLG
|.511
|15
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|23
|53/10
|K/BB
|50/17
|3
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.55, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
