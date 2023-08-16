On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .252 with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

In 70.0% of his games this season (77 of 110), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (21.8%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (37.3%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (13.6%).

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (44 of 110), with two or more runs three times (2.7%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .265 AVG .241 .333 OBP .297 .475 SLG .382 21 XBH 20 11 HR 4 32 RBI 30 38/15 K/BB 56/14 0 SB 0

