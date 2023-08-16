Akil Baddoo -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is hitting .220 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks.
  • Baddoo has picked up a hit in 48.0% of his 75 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.0% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.3% of his games this season, Baddoo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 25 of 75 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 36
.214 AVG .226
.264 OBP .346
.333 SLG .387
8 XBH 9
3 HR 4
8 RBI 17
33/8 K/BB 28/20
2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Maeda (3-7) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put together a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
