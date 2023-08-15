Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .237.

McKinstry has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this season (64 of 109), with more than one hit 15 times (13.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 18.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41 games this year (37.6%), including three multi-run games (2.8%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .251 AVG .222 .321 OBP .287 .386 SLG .333 15 XBH 11 4 HR 3 17 RBI 10 38/17 K/BB 43/15 6 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings