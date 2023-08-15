Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.148 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks while batting .242.
- Grandal has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (8.4%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Grandal has driven in a run in 23 games this year (24.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (8.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (24.2%), including five multi-run games (5.3%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.297
|OBP
|.332
|.331
|SLG
|.385
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|28/11
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.17, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
