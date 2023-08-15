The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.148 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks while batting .242.

Grandal has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (8.4%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Grandal has driven in a run in 23 games this year (24.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (8.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this year (24.2%), including five multi-run games (5.3%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .226 AVG .254 .297 OBP .332 .331 SLG .385 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 28/11 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings