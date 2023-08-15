On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .240 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 91 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 91 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

In 20 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (30.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 49 .215 AVG .260 .254 OBP .309 .264 SLG .304 5 XBH 9 1 HR 0 11 RBI 10 39/7 K/BB 47/14 2 SB 9

