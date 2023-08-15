Kerry Carpenter carries a 10-game hitting streak into the Detroit Tigers' (53-65) game against the Minnesota Twins (62-58), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Target Field.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (6-6) for the Twins and Alex Faedo (2-4) for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.80 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.80, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.

Faedo has registered three quality starts this year.

Faedo heads into the matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In one of his eight total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Alex Faedo vs. Twins

He will face off against a Twins offense that ranks 21st in the league with 958 total hits (on a .237 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .415 (15th in the league) with 164 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).

In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Faedo has a 5.79 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .222.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will hand the ball to Ober (6-6) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.40 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 19 games.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Bailey Ober vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 466 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 936 hits, 24th in baseball, with 113 home runs (28th in the league).

The Tigers have gone 16-for-48 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI in 11 innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.